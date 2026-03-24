BJP rubbishes Trinamool's claims on status of companies active in West Bengal

Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday rubbished the claims of the Trinamool Congress about the state of affairs of the companies registered and active in West Bengal.

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Quoting a figure presented by the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs to the Rajya Sabha during the day, BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, brushed aside the claims made by Trinamool Congress leadership earlier that 2,54,000 companies were registered in the state, which was proof of industrial revival.

Countering that statement from the state’s ruling party, Malviya had claimed that as per the figures presented by the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs to the Rajya Sabha, only 1,54,575 companies were active in West Bengal, while 78,615 companies were struck off (meaning inactive or dead) and 1,016 additional companies were under liquidation.

This, according to him, means that out of 2,54,000 companies, which were once registered in West Bengal, only 61 per cent are actually surviving now.

“TMC counts graves as growth. And of those 1,54,575 ‘active’ companies, only 1,782 reported profit above Rs 10 crore in the financial year 2024-25. This is the real industrial Bengal that Mamata Banerjee built,” Malviya alleged.

BJP, for quite some time, had been vocal about the alleged flight of capital from West Bengal. Before becoming the state president of the BJP in West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya, as the Rajya Sabha member, had highlighted statistics of the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs showing that a total of 2,227 companies have shifted their base from West Bengal to other states during the last five years from 2019 to 2024, out of which 39 were enlisted with the Mumbai Stock Exchange.

The state unit of the BJP, quoting the claims from the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, claimed that the reasons for shifting included factors like flexibility in operations, smooth management, cost of company administration, and better infrastructure facilities, among others.

--IANS

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