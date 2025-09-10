BJP rattled after exposure of vote theft, says Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli

Raebareli, Sep 10 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday mounted fresh attack on the BJP during his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Raebareli.

He alleged that BJP leaders are "disturbed and panicked" following the exposure of what he described as large-scale "vote theft" in recent elections.

Addressing supporters, Gandhi said the Congress slogan "Vote chor, gaddi chhod" (vote thieves, give up power) is resonating across the country.

"The truth of vote theft has now come to light. BJP leaders are rattled, and in the days to come, this will be proved even more dramatically through Congress protests," he said.

Speaking at a conference of the Prajapati Samaj, Gandhi also targeted the RSS and the BJP on issues of caste and representation.

"Ninety per cent of the country’s population comprises OBCs, Dalits and tribals. But the BJP-RSS do not want them to move forward. They want Dalits to remain where they are, industrialists to remain where they are," he said.

He accused the ruling party of blocking opportunities for backward and marginalised communities.

"Whether it is corporate India, the bureaucracy, or the government -- 90 per cent of Indians are being stopped from participating. Name one owner of a major hospital who belongs to the OBC community. You won’t find one," he said, adding that land and rights of marginalised groups were being snatched away.

On the caste census issue, Gandhi said: "The Prime Minister himself is an OBC, yet he remains silent on caste census", adding that the Prajapati community, despite its estimated population of nine crore, has been erased from mainstream history.

In another programme, Gandhi reiterated his charge of electoral malpractice, claiming that "earlier people suspected something fishy, but now there is proof -- votes are being stolen".

He accused the Election Commission of acting in a "dictatorial" manner and said that people’s democratic rights are under threat.

"The elections are being stolen, and the people are being robbed of their rights," Gandhi said, asserting that Congress workers are "lions" fighting to protect the Constitution.

