BJP questions Bengal Police’s notice to ‘X’ seeking withholding of posts involving Trinamool MP

Kolkata, Feb 11 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday questioned the rationale behind a notice sent by West Bengal Police to the office of social media platform 'X' seeking withdrawal of certain posts on the micro-blogging site involving a Trinamool Congress MP’s conversation.

Read More

The BJP’s Information Technology Cell chief and the party’s Central Observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, shared the notice issued to the chief compliance officer of 'X' from the Cyber Crime Wing of West Bengal Police, on the wall of his official social media handle on Wednesday morning.

However, the name of the Trinamool Congress MP in question was not mentioned either in the notice issued to the chief compliance officer of 'X' by the Cyber Crime Wing of the state police or in the detailed post in the matter by Malviya.

In his post, Malviya had pointed out that in the notice seeking the withholding of posts that shared chats between a Trinamool Congress MP and another person, the state police itself admitted that the contention was over a “non-consensual sharing of private intimate chats of a sitting Member of Parliament.”

“This phrasing effectively acknowledges that the chats are real, not ‘fake’ as was claimed in the FIR filed against social media users. If that is indeed the case, serious questions arise. Why were citizens targeted and intimidated through criminal proceedings on the allegation that the chats were fabricated? Was the FIR filed in haste? And under whose direction?" Malviya questioned.

According to him, this development could have significant legal consequences, as information has surfaced that the petitioners possess documentary evidence establishing the authenticity of the chats.

“The latest correspondence from the police further strengthens their case. The Krishnanagar Police must clarify whether they acted independently or under political pressure. The concerned MP and the DGP (incharge) of West Bengal will have to explain these actions before the court. The rule of law cannot be selectively applied. If state machinery was misused to shield political interests while targeting citizens, accountability must follow,” Malviya added.

--IANS

src/rad