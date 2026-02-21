BJP protests in Bengaluru, seeks unconditional apology from Youth Congress over AI Summit demonstration

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (IANS) The BJP Yuva Morcha staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday, condemning the Youth Congress demonstration at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

Read More

BJP workers displayed posters carrying slogans against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The police seized the banners and escorted the BJP leaders into a vehicle.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP Yuva Morcha State President and MLA Dheeraj Muniraj said, "By staging a protest during the AI Summit, Congress members had exposed their poor culture. Their conduct in the presence of foreign delegates, bringing disrepute to the country at an international forum, was condemnable."

He demanded that Youth Congress members issue an unconditional apology for their behaviour.

Bengaluru South District President and MLA C.K. Ramamurthy said that representatives from 30 to 35 countries participated in the AI Summit, during which Youth Congress workers staged a "semi-nude" protest in a manner that insulted India..

Bengaluru North District President S. Harish alleged that the Congress names all its programmes and schemes after its leaders such as Nehru, Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not named any scheme after himself.

BJP Yuva Morcha State President and MLA Dheeraj Muniraj, Bengaluru South District President and MLA C.K. Ramamurthy, Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda, leader Umesh Shetty, and other party leaders and workers were present.

The shirtless protest inside an exhibition hall at the AI Impact Summit venue in New Delhi was staged on Friday over the India–US trade deal, triggering sharp political reactions.

The protest occurred around 12.30 p.m. in Hall-5, when IYC workers removed their white t-shirts, turned them inside out to display printed slogans and images, and raised slogans, leading to a commotion.

The BJP has staged protests in multiple cities across India on Saturday condemning a "shirtless" protest at the AI Impact Summit.

--IANS

mka/svn