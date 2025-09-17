BJP president JP Nadda extends heartfelt birthday wishes to PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda offered warm congratulations and led a series of nationwide events under the party’s “Seva Pakhwada” initiative, celebrating the PM's legacy of service and nation-first resolve.

In a public message, J.P. Nadda hailed PM Modi as “the world’s most popular leader, the architect of New India, and the successful Pradhan Sevak".

He praised PM Modi’s transformative leadership, noting that “every moment of his 75 years has been dedicated to service and the spirit of Nation First".

J.P. Nadda also prayed for the Prime Minister’s long life and good health, and released a special AI-generated congratulatory reel via social media.

To mark the day, the BJP president Nadda participated in the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana.

The campaign, inaugurated by PM Modi, is India’s largest health movement for women and children, with over one lakh health camps planned nationwide.

Union Minister Nadda inaugurated one such camp, distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to cancer survivors, and pledged support for organ donation and healthier living.

Earlier in the day, he joined Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in planting trees under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, emphasising environmental stewardship.

In the evening, he inaugurated a public exhibition at Central Park in New Delhi showcasing PM Modi’s life journey—from humble beginnings to global statesmanship.

The BJP’s Seva Pakhwada, running from September 17 to October 2, includes blood donation drives, cleanliness campaigns, and exhibitions across India.

The BJP President urged citizens to dedicate at least one hour a day for five days to the Swachhata Abhiyan, and to embrace khadi as a symbol of Swadeshi spirit on Gandhi Jayanti.

“Under PM Modi’s visionary leadership, India’s spiritual and cultural heritage has gained global recognition,” the Union minister and BJP President Nadda said.

“His life is an inspiration for crores of BJP karyakartas and citizens alike.”

The celebrations reflect the BJP’s commitment to honouring PM Modi’s legacy through public service, health awareness, and national pride.

