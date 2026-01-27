BJP President bats for research-based selection of candidates for Bengal polls

Kolkata, Jan 27 (IANS) BJP President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday voiced for a research-based selection of party candidates to be fielded in the 294 assembly constituencies of West Bengal for the upcoming assembly elections.

Sources said that Nabin stressed this research-based selection of party candidates at a meeting of the core committee of the BJP that was conducted at the industrial township of Durgapur.

Nabin is currently on a two-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of the situation amid the crucial assembly elections in the state scheduled later this year.

The party’s state committee member said that the newly-elected national vice-president wants this reach-based selection of candidates to be implemented not just in the case of new faces but also in cases of existing party legislators or party old-timers.

Those present at the core committee meeting chaired by Nabin included the state BJP president and the party’s Rajya Sabha member, Samik Bhattacharya, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and the three central observers of the party for West Bengal, namely Sunil Bansal, Mangal Pandey, and Amit Malviya, among others.

Another round of meetings with the top state leadership of the party is scheduled on Wednesday, where Nabin is expected to elaborate on the criteria for the selection of party candidates for the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls.

Party insiders attending the meeting said that Nabin gave a subtle hint that the best candidate selected in the research-based selection procedure will be given preference in nomination.

And in that process, there will be a possibility that some of the existing party legislators might not get renominated.

--IANS

src/dan