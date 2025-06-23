BJP pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Karnataka Kesari Jagannath Rao Joshi

Bengaluru, June 23 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Monday observed the remembrance day of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee and the birth anniversary of Karnataka Kesari Jagannath Rao Joshi.

State leaders paid floral tributes to their portraits at the BJP state office in Bengaluru.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was a prominent Indian politician, barrister, and academic who made significant contributions to India's political landscape, particularly after Independence.

He is best known for founding the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, a precursor to the BJP, and for his strong opposition to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Jagannath Rao Joshi, a swayamsevak and leader of Jan Sangh played an important role in the independence of Goa from the clutches of Portugese. He is also remembered for his foundational role in building the BJP in Karnataka.

BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy, MLC Keshav Prasad, BJP State Chief Spokesperson Ashwathnarayan, Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda, and other party office bearers were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Yediyurappa said, “The slogan ‘One Constitution, One Nation’ championed by Syama Prasad Mookerjee reflects his deep patriotism and his vision for a united India. Through his efforts, he laid the ideological foundation for the Bharatiya Jan Sangh.”

“In 1953, when he raised his voice against the permit system in Jammu and Kashmir, Mookerjee was arrested and died under suspicious circumstances. His sacrifice remains a milestone in India’s political history,” he emphasised.

Yediyurappa noted that Mookerjee’s contributions to politics, education, culture, and social service continue to inspire millions of patriots, nationalists, and youth even today. “We pay tribute to this great patriot with deep respect,” he said.

Referring to Jagannath Rao Joshi, Yediyurappa said he was a revered leader who dedicated his life to building a nationalist political organisation in Karnataka.

“Though originally from Maharashtra, he learned Kannada and made immense contributions to Karnataka’s political and social landscape,” he stated.

“In recognition of his service, the people and the state honoured him with the title ‘Karnataka Kesari.’ He tirelessly worked to spread nationalist ideology among the youth and society and played a pivotal role in strengthening the party in Karnataka,” he added.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, heartfelt tributes were paid to his leadership. “He was a pillar of nationalist politics and public service,” Yediyurappa said.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra also paid tribute, stating that Mookerjee and Joshi are sources of inspiration for the party.

Speaking at a separate event held in Shikaripura Mandal of Shivamogga district, Vijayendra noted that both leaders played key roles in the founding of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951.

“Mookerjee was a nationalist who fought for the country, and Joshi, known as Karnataka Kesari, was equally committed to national service,” he said.

“On this special day, we remember and pay our respects to these two great personalities. Their struggles will continue to inspire us in the days ahead,” Vijayendra remarked.

Taking to X, National President of BJP Yuva Morcha and MP for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat, Tejasvi Surya stated, “Humble tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Jana Sangh, on his Punyatithi. A towering nationalist & strong proponent of the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', he passed away in detention in Jammu & Kashmir 71 years ago, aged just 52. His lifelong efforts for a united and strong Bharat continue to inspire generations.”

