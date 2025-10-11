BJP opposed B'luru's development by skipping GBA meeting: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that by skipping the first Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) meeting, BJP leaders have presented themselves as those being opposed to Bengaluru’s development, adding they could have attended and expressed their views.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Responding to a question about the BJP’s absence at the GBA meeting, Siddaramaiah said that if BJP leaders were genuinely concerned about the city, they would not have skipped the meeting.

He added that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) serves as a platform for democracy.

“The BJP appears to oppose administrative decentralisation. Bengaluru has grown extensively, and it is necessary to divide the city to provide better governance and facilities to residents -- a position BJP leaders themselves had previously supported. But now, they are opposing it. There is no question of the BJP coming back to power,” he said.

Earlier, he inaugurated the “Hampana 90” literary review programme at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah described Hampana as not merely a literary figure but a writer who seeks transformation in society.

“Hampana has made his life meaningful by being socially conscious. He is Nagrajayya, the pride of Kannadigas. Being a witness to his literary works and life is a privilege for me. His life, writings, and purposefulness serve as a guide for society,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that Hampana’s contributions extend beyond creative writing; as President of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, he has played a key role in strengthening the Kannada language.

“It is highly significant that his work has reached the Kannada literary world,” he noted.

"Hampana has excelled in all branches of literature, including linguistics, research, children’s literature, and literary criticism. Hampana is also an eloquent speaker. Society benefits greatly from his contributions. He has served as a teacher and as the Director of the Kannada Study Centre. Although I am not a student of literature, my interaction with the literary field has grown, and I am a great admirer of Hampana,” he said.

He wished that Hampana continues to live in good health for many more years.

The Chief Minister also praised Kamala and Hampana as an extraordinary couple, both of whom have achieved excellence in literary pursuits and made immense contributions to Kannada cultural life.

--IANS

