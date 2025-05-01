"BJP once again betrayed Punjab farmers": alleges AAP's Manish Sisodia after BBMB orders release of 8500 cusecs of water to Haryana

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): As the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) directed the Punjab government to release 8500 cusecs of water to Haryana, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday accused the BJP of "betraying the farmers of Punjab," and termed it a robbery of the rights of the people of the state.

He also criticised Congress for being silent on the issue, while reaffirming Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's stance of "not even giving a drop."

"BJP has once again betrayed the farmers of Punjab - the decision to take away 8500 cusecs of water from Punjab through BBMB is a robbery of the rights of the people of Punjab! This is the same water which belongs to the farms of Punjab and the farmers of Punjab," Sisodia wrote in a post on X.

BJP ने एक बार फिर पंजाब के किसानों के साथ धोखा किया है — BBMB के ज़रिए 8500 क्यूसिक पानी पंजाब से छीनने का फ़ैसला पंजाब के लोगों के हक़ पर डाका है!



ये वही पानी है जो पंजाब के खेतों, पंजाब के किसानों का हक़ है।



Congress चुप है, BJP लूट में शामिल है।



पंजाब के लोग अपने हक़ पर… https://t.co/tJmZafJ30Z — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 1, 2025



"Congress is silent, BJP is involved in loot. The people of Punjab will never forgive those who usurp their rights. The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Government has clearly said that the water of Punjab will remain only for Punjab. Will not give even a drop," his post added.

Sisodia was replying to a post by Punjab CM, where he staunchly opposed the BBMB order.

"The entire Punjab strongly opposes the decision to give water that is the right of Punjab and Punjabis to Haryana through BBMB. The BJP government of the Center and Haryana have united against Punjab. We will not tolerate another robbery of our rights by BJP at any cost. BJP should be ready to face opposition. BJP can never be the own of Punjab and Punjabis," Mann's post read.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board regulates the supply of water and power from Bhakra Nangal and Beas Projects to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh.

Earlier on April 30, Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains defended CM Mann's decision not to release more water to Haryana, claiming that the neighbouring state has used its share of water.

"Our Chief Minister has taken a firm stand on the water issue. Haryana has used its share of water. Punjab is experiencing a massive water crisis. The majority of our blocks are in the dark zone. Punjab is doing tremendous work on irrigation. The BJP wants to derail this work," the Punjab minister told ANI.

On April 26, Haryana CM Nayab Saini spoke to the Punjab Chief Minister over the phone and informed him that the Technical Committee of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) had decided to release water to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan on April 23. However, officers from Punjab were showing reluctance in implementing this decision, he said.

Saini said on that day, the Punjab CM had given his assurance on that matter, however later on no action ahd been taken and Punjab government officers stopped responding to Haryana government officers too.

After that, today Delhi Minister Parvesh Singh accused the Punjab government of triggering a water crisis, calling it a politically motivated move to block water supply to Haryana and Delhi.

In a post on X he said, "The Punjab government has resorted to dirty politics by stopping the water supply to Haryana and Delhi. After losing in Delhi, now they want to create a water crisis in Delhi." (ANI)