BJP National President Nitin Nabin to hold series of organisational, outreach programmes in Goa

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin will undertake organisational reviews and outreach programmes in Goa on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to the coastal state.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots structure and energising its cadre ahead of upcoming political challenges.

Around 10:00 a.m., the BJP chief will pay floral tributes at the samadhi sthal of former Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar and Goa’s first Chief Minister Bandodkar at Miramar Beach in Panjim, remembering their contributions to the state and the nation.

Shortly thereafter, at 10:50 a.m., Nabin will address a Karyakarta Sammelan at the Taleigao Community Centre in Caranzalem, Taleigao. The programme will be attended by booth presidents and mandal committee members, with the BJP president stressing the importance of organisational discipline, booth-level coordination and sustained public outreach.

Following the morning engagements, Nabin will have lunch at the residence of a party karyakarta in the Saligao constituency at 1:30 p.m., reflecting the party’s emphasis on close interaction with grassroots workers.

In the afternoon, at 3:30 p.m., he will attend a booth committee meeting of the Mapusa constituency in North Goa, reviewing booth-level preparedness and discussing strategies to further strengthen the party’s presence. This will be followed by an interaction with the North Goa District Committee at the district office in Mapusa at 4:45 p.m., where organisational issues and future programmes will be discussed in detail.

Earlier on Friday, the BJP President presided over a meeting of senior party leaders in Goa on his maiden visit to the state after assuming charge of the top post.

Nabin, who is on a two-day visit, arrived at the Manohar International Airport in Mopa on Friday morning and was received by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP Goa unit president Damodar Naik, and other senior office-bearers. He later proceeded to the BJP headquarters in Panaji, where he held discussions with party leaders on organisational matters.

