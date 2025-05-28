BJP National President Nadda to visit Jaipur on May 31 amid organisational reshuffle

Jaipur, May 28 (IANS) BJP National President J.P. Nadda will arrive in Jaipur on May 31 for a one-day visit. His visit comes at a crucial time, coinciding with an ongoing organisational reshuffle in the state unit, said party workers on Wednesday.

According to Rajasthan BJP General Secretary and MLA Jitendra Gothwal, the party has started making preparations to welcome J.P. Nadda who is coming to Jaipur for the first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’.

"His visit gives a new energy to party workers," he added.

Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Jaipur at 12 noon. From the airport, he will proceed directly to Entertainment Paradise (EP) to attend a special function commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered figure in Indian history, said party workers.

This is J.P. Nadda’s first visit to Jaipur since the new BJP government took office in Rajasthan. Previously, he had visited Jhalawar on April 3 and Hanumangarh on April 8 as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign.

His earlier visits were focussed on mobilising support during the Assembly and parliamentary elections.

Sources indicate that organisational matters will be a key focus of this visit by the party chief.

BJP state President Madan Rathore, who has been functioning with the existing team since taking charge, has submitted a list of new leaders to be inducted into the state executive committee.

A final approval is awaited from the central leadership, and the new team is expected to be announced soon after the green signal from New Delhi.

During his visit, J.P. Nadda is expected to review the list and possibly discuss other internal party matters with Rathore and his proposed team.

Apart from party affairs, J.P. Nadda is also likely to hold discussions with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on the functioning of the state government and key political developments.

This visit is being seen as an important step in aligning the state unit’s organisational strength with the party’s broader national agenda.

--IANS

arc/rad