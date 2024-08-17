BJP national office-bearers' meeting underway; Home Minister Amit Shah and party president Nadda present

New Delhi: A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party's national office-bearers is underway at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The meeting is being chaired by BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also present in the meeting along with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

It is also attended by all national office bearers, state in-charges, co-in-charges, all state BJP presidents, and organization general secretaries.

The meeting will discuss all important aspects of the membership drive, including the start date and the entire process of the campaign.

The agenda of the meeting includes finalizing the process for starting the BJP's membership drive and organizational elections. After the membership drive and organizational elections are held from the Mandal to district and state levels, the new national president of the BJP is likely to be elected in January 2025.

Incumbent President JP Nadda's term has already ended, and he will continue as the national president until a new one is elected.

According to Article 19 of the BJP's constitution, the party president is elected by an electoral college consisting of all National Council and State Council members. However, this is preceded by a lengthy election process spanning from district to state level. The national president's election is conducted in accordance with the rules set by the National Executive.

As per the party constitution, only individuals who have served as active members for at least four terms and primary members for a minimum of 15 years are eligible to become national president.

A joint proposal from at least 20 electoral college members can nominate an eligible candidate, which must originate from at least five states where National Council elections have been held. The candidate's consent is mandatory on the nomination paper. Typically, the party also conducts a membership drive across the country before this, and the entire process takes around 5-6 months to complete.

—ANI