BJP MPs brush aside Rahul's 'apprehension' on India-US trade deal as 'lies' 

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Amid Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's repeated assertions on India begin given a "raw" deal in the India-US trade pact, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scaled up it attack, accusing the Congress leader of resorting to lies and hearsay to spread a "manufactured narrative" which was far-fetched from reality.

A couple of BJP Parliamentarians, speaking to media, brushed aside Rahul's charges on the trade deal, having a detrimental effect on India's businesses particularly textile and cotton industry and reiterated the Modi government's promise and pledge of keeping the farmers unscathed and unhurt from any burden.

The Congress MP from Rae Bareli, in his latest condemnation of the trade deal, said that it will severely affect cotton farmers and textile exporters in the country.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, speaking to IANS said, "This is a well-planned conspiracy by Rahul Gandhi and Congress party. When India is progressing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and wherever elections are being held, the public is rejecting the Congress but the Cong-led Opposition is trying to mislead the nation and countrymen on every issue."

Referring to the trade agreement, the parliamentarian said that Congress' strategy is to tell the farmers that they have been harmed.

He said that Centre has clearly stated that India's interests will not be compromised in any way. "But, the Congress strategy is to spread lies and make false claims," he stated.

"Lies have now taken over Rahul Gandhi's mind. The behaviour expected of him as the leader of the opposition is completely contrary to his actions. It has become Congress' purpose to spread lies and create misleading political narratives."

Another BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia said, "Rahul Gandhi should speak only after acquainting himself with the lives and plight of farmers. He doesn't even know whether potatoes grow in fields or are produced in factories. The Congress leader has nothing to do with farmers. He doesn't fit into politics from any angle."

