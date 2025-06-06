BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slams Bilawal Bhutto, highlights Pak's terrorism record

Bengaluru, June 6 (IANS) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slammed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and called his delegation at the UN Headquarters in New York, the "Devil reading the scriptures".

The office of Tejasvi Surya has released a statement in this regard on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the National Media Centre in Washington, DC, Surya strongly condemned Bhutto for playing the victim card again before an important forum like the United Nations.

Bhutto said, "Dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable path to peace. Pakistan has appealed to the international community to assist us in our pursuit of peace, and the majority of people in my country want peace."

Responding to Bhutto, Surya said: "Bhutto has been calling his delegation a peace delegation, and it is quite ironic that the Pakistani delegation is speaking the language of peace. It's like the Devil quoting from the scriptures."

He further said: "For a country that is trying to create fake heroes by promoting failed generals to field marshals, they don't know what true leaders look like."

Surya also called Pakistan the biggest global exporter of terrorism, emphasising how they continue to provide a safe haven for globally-listed terrorists and terror organisations.

"Pakistan has been the global terror hub, involved in attacks worldwide," Surya said.

"This is the same Pakistan that sheltered Osama bin Laden, produced terrorists like Ramzi Yousef, David Headley, Abid Nazir, and Syed Farook, and continues to train, fund, and export terror globally," he said.

Presenting a contrast between Indians and Pakistanis, he said: "Pakistan decorates fake generals, while India is represented by icons of global leadership like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Ajay Banga, and Indira Nooyi."

"In every meeting during our delegation's visit, there was zero sympathy for Pakistan's lies and only bipartisan support for India's right to self-defence," Surya noted.

He further said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive leadership, India will never stay silent. Terror will be called out and crushed with an iron fist. PR stunts won't erase Pakistan's blood-soaked record. The world sees through the lies."

