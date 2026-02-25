BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal urges govt to rename Delhi as ‘Indraprastha’

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Wednesday urged the Centre to rename Delhi as 'Indraprastha,' stating that the current name reflects only a later phase of history, while Indraprastha represents the national Capital’s original civilisational identity.

Read More

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Khandelwal, who represents Chandni Chowk in the Lok Sabha and also serves as the National General Secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), requested the government to consider renaming the national Capital. He said such a move would restore the historical and cultural identity of India’s capital city.

Khandelwal also suggested installing statues of the Pandavas at a suitable location in Delhi, possibly at Purana Qila, to revive and commemorate the city’s ancient heritage.

In a separate letter addressed to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, he urged the state government to pass a resolution in the Delhi Assembly in support of renaming Delhi.

Highlighting India’s rich civilisational legacy, Khandelwal said that India is home to one of the world’s oldest surviving civilizations, and the name of its national Capital should reflect its deep historical and cultural roots.

He stated that historical literature, archaeological findings, and long-standing traditions establish that present-day Delhi is believed to be the site of ancient Indraprastha, the grand capital established by the Pandavas as described in the epic Mahabharata. According to him, the Mahabharata portrays Indraprastha as a prosperous and magnificent city situated on the banks of the Yamuna River, closely matching the geographical features of modern-day Delhi.

Khandelwal further pointed to excavations carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Purana Qila, which have uncovered evidence of ancient settlements dating back to around 1000 BCE. These findings include remains of the Painted Grey Ware (PGW) culture, often associated with the Mahabharata period. He said these discoveries strengthen the belief that ancient Indraprastha was located at the same site as present-day Delhi.

He argued that the name Delhi came into use relatively late, during the medieval period, and is often linked to names such as Dhillika or Dehli. However, he said the origins of the name remain unclear and do not adequately represent the city’s deeper civilizational identity.

“Indraprastha symbolises the capital’s original civilizational identity, while Delhi reflects a later historical phase. Renaming the capital as Indraprastha will restore India’s connection to its ancient heritage and reinforce cultural continuity,” Khandelwal said.

He also noted that several Indian cities have had their historical names restored in recent years, citing examples such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Prayagraj. According to him, this reflects a broader effort to reclaim and preserve India’s cultural heritage.

Khandelwal added that the name Indraprastha is already widely used in several prominent institutions and locations across Delhi, indicating its natural acceptance among the public.

He described the proposed renaming as a historic step towards reaffirming the civilisational identity of India’s capital, strengthening national pride, and presenting the country’s ancient heritage to the world more effectively.

Khandelwal urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a formal process on the proposal in consultation with historians, archaeologists, and other experts.

He said that this step will not only address a historical anomaly but also strengthen our commitment to honour and preserve the heritage of India’s great civilisation.

--IANS

jk/rad