BJP MP Madan Rathore Criticizes INDIA Bloc's No-Confidence Motion Against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Rajasthan BJP Chief and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore on Wednesday slammed the INDIA bloc for bringing a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and said that they do not even have the majority.

Speaking to ANI, Rathore said, "The opposition should know that to bring a no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha chairman, a notice has to be given 14 days in advance. Anyway, they do not even have the majority."

A day after they submitted a no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman, INDIA bloc parties on Wednesday held a joint press conference, saying that they were forced to resort to the step to "safeguard the democracy and Constitution."

The leaders made allegations about the manner in which the proceedings have been conducted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, accused Dhankhar of behaving like a "spokesperson of the government for his next promotion."

He alleged that the "biggest disrupter" in Rajya Sabha is the Chairman himself.

"He (RS chairman) does schooling like a headmaster... From the opposition side, whenever important issues are raised as per rules - the chairman doesn't allow to have a discussion in a planned manner. Time and again opposition leaders are stopped from speaking. His (RS Chairman) fidelity is towards the ruling party instead of the Constitution and constitutional tradition. He is working as a spokesperson of the government for his next promotion, it is visible to us. I have no hesitation in saying that the biggest disruptor in Rajya Sabha is the Chairman himself," Kharge said.

Earlier in the day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress over the no-trust motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman and said that if the opposition attacks the dignity of the Chairman, "we will protect."

The INDIA bloc submitted the no-confidence motion on Tuesday to the Secretary-General of the Upper House.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it has been signed by 60 members.

The Winter Session of Parliament has seen frequent adjournments with opposition members seeking discussion on Adani issue, Manipur situation and Sambhal violence. The treasury benches have been seeking a discussion on alleged links between Congress and George Soros. (ANI)