BJP MP counters Cong allegations over IMF loan to Pakistan, cites historical funding patterns

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) After the Congress party accused the Modi government of “buckling under US pressure” during the IMF Executive Board meeting that approved a loan for Pakistan, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey issued a sharp rebuttal, invoking historical precedents.

Dubey, citing declassified documents, said that following the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971, international financial institutions such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had poured massive funds into Pakistan -- "to support the infrastructure of terrorism".

“Another gimmick of the Congress party, fully exposed,” Dubey wrote in a post on X on Saturday, adding, “After the wars of 1965 and 1971, the Indian government had no choice but to walk out of IMF, World Bank, and ADB deliberations on Pakistan’s loans, since the voting system gave India no effective say.”

He claimed that in the aftermath of those wars, billions of dollars in aid flowed into Pakistan. “From 1965 onwards, the USA, China, and Saudi Arabia have extended approximately 100 billion dollars in economic and military aid to Pakistan. International financial institutions have provided another 150 billion dollars in support,” Dubey alleged.

He accused the Congress of weaponising foreign policy for domestic politics. “If only the Congress didn’t turn its hatred for Modi into hatred for India. This is the time to stand united with Prime Minister Modi to strengthen our armed forces and reclaim parts of Kashmir under Pakistani occupation. But Congress continues with its pro-Pakistan rhetoric,” Dubey charged.

On May 10, the IMF approved a one billion dollar loan to Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility, following the successful completion of the programme’s first review. The Congress has since questioned India’s stance at the IMF Executive Board meeting, implying that the government did not do enough to oppose the move.

Doubling down on his criticism, Dubey also revisited the Indus Water Treaty, calling it a historic blunder by the Congress.

“The Gandhi family has fed Pakistan with both water and blood for the last 77 years,” he wrote. “Prime Minister Nehru not only signed away 80 per cent of India’s water to Pakistan through the Indus Water Treaty, but also gave them the equivalent of Rs 14,000 crore (at today’s value) to build dams and canals. This is the India that the Gandhi family created -- an India that bled while Pakistan prospered," he said.

--IANS

skp/rad