BJP MP Brij Lal demands Sindoor Memorial for Pahalgam terror attack victims

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP, Brij Lal, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a "Sindoor Memorial" in honour of those who were killed in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 this year.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister on Wednesday, the BJP leader emphasised the need to commemorate the victims and recognise their supreme sacrifice.

Speaking to IANS, Brij Lal underscored the significance of Operation Sindoor, a counterterrorism mission executed under PM Modi's leadership.

He recalled how the name was chosen with deep thought and meaning.

While travelling abroad as part of an all-party delegation, the BJP leader explained to foreign representatives the cultural importance of "Sindoor" in Indian tradition.

Reflecting on the tragic events in Pahalgam, Brij Lal detailed how terrorists targeted civilians based on their faith before killing them.

The terrorist attack was intended to send a message to Prime Minister Modi, but the latter's response was strong and fierce.

The BJP leader declared that it was not blood but Sindoor that flowed in PM Modi's veins.

Under Operation Sindoor, nine terrorist hideouts were dismantled, and more than a hundred terrorists were killed.

Brij Lal also referenced a widely circulated video featuring Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar mourning over a grave.

He said that Masood Azhar was responsible for planning the terror attacks in multiple nations.

If extremists refuse to mend their ways, the BJP leader asserted that Operation Sindoor will continue.

In his letter, Brij Lal urged the Union government to establish a memorial in Pahalgam that would honour the 26 victims and the heroic sacrifice of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who died while attempting to disarm a terrorist in a bid to protect tourists.

He emphasised that such a monument would serve as a powerful reminder of India's unity and the selflessness displayed in the fight against terrorism.

The attack sparked national outrage, leading to unprecedented protests against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader said.

Brij Lal added that for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, citizens of the country rallied against extremism.

The BJP leader said that a memorial in Pahalgam will stand as an enduring tribute to the courage of those who died in the terror attack and the success of Operation Sindoor.

