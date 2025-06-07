BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi returns to Bhubaneswar after five-nation tour

Bhubaneswar, June 7 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi, received a rousing welcome on her return to the city after completing a five-nation tour as part of an Indian Parliamentary delegation. The tour was aimed at presenting India’s position on terrorism and the recent Operation Sindoor carried out by the Armed Forces.

A grand rally, organised by her supporters, accompanied Sarangi from the Biju Patnaik International Airport to her office, with party workers and locals lining the route to celebrate her return.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Sarangi reflected on the objectives and outcomes of the international visit and responded to the Opposition’s call for a special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor.

“It was a privilege to engage with a wide spectrum of stakeholders -- from political leaders and women’s groups to youth forums, think tanks, and community associations,” she said.

“Wherever we went, the Indian diaspora came out in strength, and the conversations were meaningful and inspiring,” she added.

Sarangi said the delegation had a clear mandate from Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- to assert India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and explain the strategic shift in India’s security doctrine. “India now operates under a 'New Normal' -- zero tolerance and immediate response,” she emphasised.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Sarangi said: “In just four days, we neutralised over 100 terrorists, dismantled major terror infrastructure, and eliminated around 11 top operatives. However, we also suffered deeply -- 26 lives were lost, including innocent tourists. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, nor forgiven.”

She described the global response to the delegation’s visit as “overwhelmingly supportive".

“It was deeply encouraging to see members of five different Indian political parties speak in one voice. There was unity, clarity, and shared conviction in every meeting.”

Addressing the Opposition's demands for a special session of Parliament, Sarangi pushed back.

“I don’t see the necessity for it. This delegation included 59 MPs from 35 countries -- only 20 of them from the BJP. Others were from Congress, TMC, JD(U), CPI(M), and more. If we could present a united voice on foreign soil, why create divisions at home? Even senior leaders in Delhi appreciated the coordination and purpose we demonstrated.”

Aparajita Sarangi was part of the delegation led by senior MP Sanjay Jha.

--IANS

