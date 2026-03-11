BJP MLAs create ruckus in Jharkhand Assembly over DJ ban during Ram Navami processions

Ranchi, March 11 (IANS) The alleged ban on DJ music during Ram Navami processions triggered a major uproar in the Jharkhand Assembly during the Budget Session on Wednesday. BJP legislators staged protests both inside and outside the House.

As soon as the proceedings began, BJP MLAs raised slogans over the issue, accusing the government of interfering with religious traditions.

The opposition alleged that the state government was targeting a particular community and undermining the religious sentiments of Hindus. The repeated sloganeering and protests led to several disruptions in the House.

Initiating the debate, BJP MLA Navin Jaiswal said imposing restrictions on DJ music during a major Hindu festival like Ram Navami was discriminatory. He questioned the government’s intent and alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to interfere with the traditions of the majority community.

His remarks drew strong objections from members of the ruling alliance, leading to a heated exchange in the Assembly. Amid the escalating tension, BJP MLAs trooped into the well of the House and continued raising slogans against the government.

Responding to the allegations, Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Yadav said certain elements were trying to spread hatred in society and politicize religious matters.

He maintained that the administration’s rules and regulations apply equally to everyone and should not be linked to any particular community.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato expressed strong displeasure over the repeated disruptions. He appealed to members to maintain decorum, noting that the House had been functioning smoothly until now and that such disturbances were hampering discussions on important public issues.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Hazaribagh, Pradip Prasad, staged a protest outside the Assembly over the same issue.

Referring to Hazaribagh’s internationally known Sri Chaitra Ram Navami celebrations, he demanded that the festival be accorded the status of a “State Festival”.

Issuing a warning to the government, Prasad said, “Ram Navami in Hazaribagh is known for its grandeur. Regardless of what the administration decides, DJs will continue to play in Hazaribagh. We will not compromise on our traditions and faith.”

He also alleged that the administration was deliberately creating obstacles in the Ram Navami processions, which, he said, would not be tolerated.

