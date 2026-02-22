BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte's body brought to Manipur; state observes 3-day mourning

Imphal, Feb 23 (IANS) The body of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Manipur, Vungzagin Valte, who died at a private hospital in Gurugram late last week, was brought to Lengpui Airport in Mizoram's capital Aizawl and later taken by road to his native district of Manipur's Churachandpur, officials said.

Officials on Sunday added that the family members and relatives received Valte's body at Lengpui Airport in Aizawl before escorting it by road to the Churachandpur district.

A Kuki-Zo community leader said that the last rites of Valte are likely to be held on Monday or Tuesday, in accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family.

The Manipur government announced that, as a mark of respect to the departed leader, the state would observe three days of mourning from Sunday (February 22) to Tuesday (February 24).

During the period of state mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across the state and there will be no official entertainment, according to a notification issued by the General Administration Department of the Manipur government.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who travelled to Delhi on Saturday, visited the private hospital in Gurugram and paid his last respects to the late Vungzagin Valte.

An official statement said that in a solemn display of reverence, the Chief Minister stood in silence before the mortal remains and offered floral tributes.

CM Khemchand Singh conveyed his deepest condolences to late BJP leader Valte's grieving family and spent around ten minutes interacting with them, sharing in their grief and expressing solidarity during the difficult time.

A prayer service was also held, seeking eternal peace for the departed soul.

A condolence meeting followed, attended by the Chief Minister Khemchand Singh; BJP MLAs Khashim Vashum and Ngursanglur Sanate; members of the bereaved family; and prominent leaders of the Zomi community based in Delhi.

The 62-year-old tribal leader, belonging to the Zomi community, was elected to the Manipur Assembly from the Thanlon constituency in Churachandpur district.

Valte had been residing in the Kuki-Zo-dominated Churachandpur district after undergoing prolonged medical treatment in Delhi following a violent attack in Imphal on May 4, 2023.

As his health deteriorated, Valte was airlifted from Imphal to New Delhi on February 8 for advanced medical treatment and was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram, where he breathed his last on February 21 afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh, and several other political leaders and organisations expressed grief and condolences over Valte's death.

The Chief Minister noted that Valte worked tirelessly to strengthen infrastructure, uplift communities and bring meaningful change to the lives of countless people, earning widespread respect, trust and affection.

Valte was brutally attacked and critically injured by assailants on May 4, 2023 in Imphal shortly after attending a meeting with the former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The assault left Valte with multiple injuries and partial paralysis, necessitating his urgent transfer to Delhi, where he underwent months of intensive medical treatment.

Valte's driver was killed in the attack.

The departed tribal leader had earlier appealed for unity among members of the Zo community amid the ongoing ethnic crisis in Manipur.

