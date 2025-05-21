BJP links ED raids on K'taka Home Minister’s institutions to gold smuggling case involving Ranya Rao

Bengaluru, May 21 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has linked the raids on the Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara owned education institutions to the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao.

While addressing a press conference, the Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, made the statement in this regard, slamming the Congress-led government's failure in Karnataka in the last two years.

Answering a question, Ashoka said the Siddhartha Educational Institutions are being investigated in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The ED is a government investigating agency. It is established in the investigation that the gold was brought here and given to many persons. They might have got the information on the gold smuggling money being invested in the Siddhartha Education institutions, Ashoka stated.

“Action must be taken against everyone involved. Congress leaders are not afraid even in cases like the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Valmiki Corporation scams. Those guilty must be made to face the consequences,” he appealed.

Let the investigation be continued, and the probe must be more effective, and all those involved must be punished, he demanded.

The ED raided education institutions owned by Home Minister Parameshwara on Wednesday morning. The Congress has slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre, criticising that it's an act of frustration.

The National General Secretary and Karnataka In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala taking to social media X on Wednesday slammed, "The ED raids on the Educational Institutions of Karnataka’s Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, one of the tallest SC Leaders, is a frustrated reaction of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Govt to giving of ownership rights to 1 Lakh SC-ST families yesterday (May 20) at Hospet."

He further said that the constant assault on the Constitution and leaders of SC-ST-OBC communities across India has become a habitual pattern.

“The revenge-seeking against Parameshwara is part of this sinister design,” he maintained.

The raids were conducted at Home Minister Parameshwara's Siddhartha Medical College in Heggare and Sri Siddhartha Institute of Technology (SSIT) in Saraswathipuram, Tumakuru city.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka further lashed out at the Congress-led state government for organising a mega event to mark the completion of 2 years in office.

He stated, "The Congress-led government has given a bankrupt model of Karnataka by burdening people with taxes."

He accused Congress leaders of organising a celebration over people's deaths.

“Just as Pakistan Army General Asim Munir was awarded the title of Field Marshal, we are all awarding the title ‘Bankrupt Model of Karnataka’ to CM Siddaramaiah," he chided.

While people are suffering under tax burdens, Congress is holding grand gatherings. There's a loot of funds in the Valmiki Development Corporation. In MUDA, 14 sites have been looted by CM Siddaramaiah. Mothers are dying in government hospitals. Over 2,000 farmers have committed suicide. Is this what the Congress is celebrating?” Ashoka questioned.

He further alleged that farmers' lands and temple properties have been encroached on through the Waqf Board. Mistakes in the KPSC exam have jeopardised the future of over two lakh candidates.

“In Hubballi, a girl named Neha Hiremath was murdered in a case of love jihad. In Nagamangala, during communal riots, Lord Ganesha himself was sent to jail,” he remarked sarcastically.

“Five people have died due to the rains in Bengaluru. The capital city has been turned into a floating mess. Alongside raising milk prices, the government has failed to release nearly Rs 700 crore in subsidies. Is the Congress celebrating these so-called achievements?” he asked.

Mallikarjun Kharge refers to Pakistan as ‘our Pakistan.’ They downplay acts of terrorism. The real face of Congress leaders has been exposed to the public,” he said.

“The Congress has turned the state into an ATM to loot the people and send money to the central leadership,” Ashoka alleged.

“Let them show what work they’ve done in Bengaluru and how much funding they’ve provided. During the BJP tenure, Rs 1,600 crore worth of tenders had been approved. The Congress government cancelled them. Despite announcing Rs 54,000 crore in allocations, that money never came. Rs 7,000 crore announced for road works was diverted to tunnel projects. Now, thanks to the rains, natural tunnels have been formed on the roads,” Ashoka charged.

“They keep saying ‘Brand Bengaluru’ and now they talk about ‘Greater Bengaluru,’ but they haven’t delivered either. For us, a well-developed city envisioned by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda is enough,” he said.

Ashoka demanded the release of Rs 5,000 crore for relief operations in Bengaluru. “Our government had already discussed a proposal with the World Bank. Those who lost homes in the floods should be given compensation ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh. A measly Rs 7,000-8,000 is not acceptable,” he said.

“It has been 10 years since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. We will show how much the Modi government has allocated for railways, drinking water, and highways. Let Siddaramaiah show how much Manmohan Singh’s government gave. Just paying taxes does not give you rights. What will you do when people of Mysuru and Bengaluru say ‘our taxes, our rights’?” Ashoka asked.

--IANS

mka/uk