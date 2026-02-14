BJP leader's vehicle collides with Rajasthan Dy CM Bairwa’s convoy in Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, Feb 14 (IANS) A major mishap was averted in Rajasthan on Saturday morning when vehicles in the convoy of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa collided in the Udaipurwati Ghat area of Jhunjhunu district with another vehicle that was entering a nearby resort.

Read More

Deputy Chief Minister Bairwa was unharmed in the accident, and no injuries were reported to anyone in the incident.

The accident occurred around 10:45 a.m. while Deputy Chief Minister Bairwa was on his way to attend a function at a private school in Gudhagorsiji, approximately 16 kms away from the site of the mishap.

According to officials, BJP leader J.P. Khatana suddenly drove his car into the path of the convoy by mistake while attempting to enter a nearby resort.

During this manoeuvre, an escort vehicle in Deputy Chief Minister Bairwa's convoy lost control and collided with J.P. Khatana’s car.

Eyewitnesses stated it was fortunate that Deputy Chief Minister Bairwa’s vehicle had already passed the spot safely at the time of the collision with J.P. Khatana’s car.

The collision occurred primarily between the escort vehicle of the Deputy Chief Minister with the BJP leader’s car.

The headlights and front portions of both the vehicles were damaged in the accident, but officials confirmed that no major damage to the cars was reported nor were any injuries reported in the mishap.

Following the incident, the convoy of the Deputy Chief Minister was halted briefly as a precautionary security measure.

As per the established protocol the security personnel assessed the situation, damage to the vehicle and ensured the safety of all members of the convoy before allowing it to proceed further towards its destination.

After the inspection, Deputy Chief Minister Bairwa continued to the MG Global School in Gudhagorsiji, where he attended the event as the chief guest. Bollywood actress Hema Malini was also present at the programme as a guest.

--IANS

arc/rad