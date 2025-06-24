BJP leaders slam Lalu Prasad after he files nomination for re-election as RJD chief

Patna, June 24 (IANS) A day after Lalu Prasad filed nomination papers for re-election as RJD chief for the 13th consecutive term, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha launched a scathing attack on the former minister, calling him a "convicted criminal" and accusing the party of carrying out "dynastic politics".

Speaking to the media in Patna, Deputy CM Sinha said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav has tarnished the values of democracy. Despite being convicted, he projects himself as a social reformer. This is the RJD culture that has ruined Bihar."

The Deputy CM accused the RJD of ignoring democratic values and promoting monarchy within the party.

"This party does not believe in internal democracy. Lalu filing nomination for the 13th time is not a matter of pride but a clear reflection of the monarchist mindset that guides the RJD," Sinha said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister Nityanand Rai also criticised the party, alleging that the RJD has been reduced to a "family-run organisation".

Union Minister Rai said, "Since its inception 28 years ago, only one person has held the post of national president. No Dalit, backwards, or extremely backwards leader dare to contest for that position. Only someone from the Lalu family will certainly be selected. This is not a political party; it's a family company."

He went on to allege that the RJD leadership has consistently exploited the poor and youth of Bihar and usurped the rights of party workers.

"Even now, the nomination of Lalu Prasad shows how party leaders are sidelined and decisions are based solely on family lineage," he added.

These sharp remarks from top BJP leaders come as the RJD gears up for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections under the leadership of Lalu Prasad.

The party has announced that July 5 will mark the "formal coronation" and "Lalu Samman Diwas", further fuelling the BJP's accusations of "cult-style politics".

--IANS

ajk/svn