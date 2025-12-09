BJP leaders misled House on facts related to Vande Mataram: Kharge

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Accusing BJP leaders of misleading the Rajya Sabha on facts related to Vande Mataram, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday that no one needs to give lessons to the party on the song, nationalism and patriotism.

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of repeatedly disrespecting Congress leaders, including the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

Taking part in a discussion on Vande Mataram in Rajya Sabha, Kharge said, "The PM misled the House on facts related to correspondence between Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose."

He said that those who did not sing Vande Matram during the freedom struggle are now singing the national song.

Kharge said that the ruling party's allegations related to Congress leaders are far from the truth and sought an apology.

"The House should be discussing the current challenges facing the nation and no attempts should be made to divert attention from them," Kharge said, alleging that "PM Modi appears more interested in a political campaign at a time when the country is facing economic challenges, joblessness and social issues".

He said the falling rate of the rupee should be discussed as a priority compared to issues like the Vande Mataram.

Claiming that he has been singing the song for 60 years, Kharge said that there is a tradition of singing Vande Mataram at the party's conventions, and the party made the song an anthem of the freedom struggle.

Kharge said the Congress Working Committee, including Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose and Madan Mohan Malviya, had collectively decided to sing only the first two verses of the song.

"Why are you singling out Nehru? By creating a new controversy on the issue, the PM has not only disrespected national heroes, including Rabindra Nath Tagore and Bose, but the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for freedom," he said.

Kharge demanded an apology for "disrespecting" freedom fighters. "You did not even fight for freedom, and today you are occupying the seat of power without any struggle," he said.

Kharge said non-Congress parties did not take part in the freedom struggle and even disrespected the Constitution by burning its copies along with effigies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

The Congress president said that the ruling party has made it a habit to abuse the Congress and target Nehru. "Let me tell you, he is the tallest leader, and no attempts to tarnish his image will succeed," he said, wondering how the BJP has "suddenly fallen in love" with Vande Mataram.

Kharge said the Congress has always respected the song, and during Indira Gandhi's government, a special stamp was also released in its honour on its 100th anniversary.

