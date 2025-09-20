BJP leaders claim PM Modi's late mother insulted in RJD rally

Patna, Sep 20 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday alleged that a person used abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during an RJD public meeting in the presence of party leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patepur Assembly constituency.

Posting a video statement on his X handle, Choudhary said: “Once again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother was abused from Tejashwi Yadav's platform, in his presence. This is extremely unfortunate and a grave insult to democracy. Is this the politics of the opposition? Has abusing mothers and sisters become their culture and weapon of opposition? The people of Bihar will respond democratically.”

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya echoed the charge, accusing Tejashwi of failing to intervene.

“Today again, extremely derogatory words were used against the Prime Minister's late mother at the RJD public meeting in Patepur. Tejashwi Yadav was present on stage but made no effort to stop it. First, the Bihar Congress released a disgusting video, and now the RJD has allowed this abuse. This is the opposition’s politics—neither civility nor culture,” Malviya posted on X.

As of now, neither Tejashwi Yadav nor the RJD has issued any statement in response to the BJP’s allegations.

The alleged abuse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, Heeraben Modi, at an RJD rally in Patepur marks the third such incident in the past 30 days, escalating tensions between the BJP and opposition parties.

During the Voter Adhikar Yatra of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav in Darbhanga last month, a man identified as Mohammad Rizvi made an extremely derogatory remark about Heeraben Modi. Rizvi was arrested by Darbhanga police and remains in judicial custody.

Soon after, the Bihar Congress posted an AI-generated video on its official X handle, depicting the Prime Minister's late mother appearing in his dream. Following public outrage, a case was filed in the Patna High Court, which ordered the Congress to remove the video from all platforms.

