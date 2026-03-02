BJP leaders celebrate Holi across states, reiterate commitment to development

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Festive fervour marked Holi celebrations at BJP offices across several states on Monday, with senior leaders participating in Holi Milan Samaroh events and extending greetings to party workers and citizens.

Read More

In the national Capital, a Holi Milan Samaroh was organised at the Delhi BJP state office, attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, along with several senior party leaders and workers. The gathering saw leaders exchanging 'gulal' and festive greetings.

Chief Minister Gupta said she felt proud that the country continues to celebrate festivals peacefully. “I truly feel proud and happy to say that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our country is able to celebrate its festivals peacefully in our homes. At a time when much of the world is facing unrest, its shadow has not fallen on us,” she said.

Virendra Sachdeva said that people have witnessed the party’s commitment to fulfilling its promises. “People can see that the Bharatiya Janata Party delivers on what it promises. Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, we are accelerating the pace of development in Delhi, and this Holi marks the beginning of adding new colours to that progress,” he said.

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in Holi celebrations at the BJP office and extended greetings to the people of the state.

“I extend my warm Holi greetings to everyone. Holi is a festival that unites people and strengthens love and bonds among each other,” Dhami said. He added that on the auspicious occasion, the government pledges to work with full commitment for the state’s development, ensuring that progress reaches every individual, even in the farthest corners.

“On this festival of colours, may the hues of happiness and prosperity fill everyone’s life. May our state progress, and may our cultural heritage flourish,” he said.

In Patna, LJP (Ram Vilas) leader and Union Minister Chirag Paswan participated in Holi Milan celebrations and conveyed greetings to the people of Bihar and the nation. He expressed happiness that party leaders, MLAs, MPs and workers had gathered as one family to celebrate the festival.

“May this Holi bring new happiness and new colours of progress into all our lives, making them better and brighter. With the blessings of my leader, my father, respected Ram Vilas Paswan, the colour of today’s Holi for my party is at the level that my father had envisioned,” Paswan said.

He added that not only his family but the entire party family — including MPs, MLAs and senior leaders — had come together to celebrate the festival of colours.

Across states, leaders used the occasion not only to celebrate the festival but also to reiterate their commitment to development and unity, calling for harmony and collective progress.

--IANS

sn/rad