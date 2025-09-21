BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal hails GST reforms, slams Oppn over remarks on PM Modi’s mother

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Praveen Khandelwal, on Sunday, lauded the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms coming into effect from Monday, calling them a "historic step" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that will directly benefit both consumers and traders in the country.

Speaking to IANS, Khandelwal, the Lok Sabha MP from Chandni Chowk, said this is the first time since Independence that such a sweeping GST reform is being implemented, which will provide relief to citizens ahead of the festive season.

"From tomorrow, GST rates on more than 400 items are being reduced. Many goods taxed earlier at 18 to12 per cent are now being brought down to 5 per cent. This will provide huge relief to households, students, and every section of society. With the festival season beginning, families will save more, and spending will increase. It is a big reform that will boost both consumers and businesses, he added.

The BJP leader noted that the move reflects the Narendra Modi government's intent to ease the financial burden on ordinary citizens.

"Every homemaker's budget will benefit, students will save, and overall expenditure capacity of the people will rise," he added.

BJP leader Khandelwal also hit out at Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) leaders in Bihar who allegedly made derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Modi's late mother during an election rally.

Terming the remarks "very painful", he said, "Even after the Patna High Court's observation, Congress and opposition leaders in Bihar are indulging in politics over the Prime Minister’s late mother for their selfish political interests. This shows their mindset. Having lost the people's confidence in Bihar, they are now resorting to such low-level politics."

On the demand raised by some groups for shutting down meat shops in the national capital during the Navratri festivities, Khandelwal said the matter rests with the Delhi government.

"The decision will be taken by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta," he added.

--IANS

sas/khz