BJP leader Jairam Thakur questions Himachal govt over poll promises

Shimla, Oct 12 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jairam Thakur, on Sunday questioned the Congress government in the state over non-fulfilment of election promises despite the government being close to completing its three-year term.

With senior Congress leaders, comprising the party’s Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi reached Shimla to participate in the unveiling of the statue of party stalwart Virbhadra Singh on Monday, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Thakur said, “In such a scenario, senior Congress leaders should ask for government’s achievements and inform the people about how many of its guarantees have been fulfilled.

“Who has benefited from the guarantees? Has the government fulfilled any of the guarantees as promised by Congress? The Congress leadership should also obtain and release data from the state government that how many youths have received permanent jobs, how many have benefited from the Rajiv Gandhi Startup Scheme, how many women have received the Samman Nidhi, and how much milk has been purchased from farmers at the rate of Rs 100 per kg.”

The BJP leader further asked, “When apple growers were guaranteed to determine the price, why are apples receiving the lowest price in 27 years?” Thakur urged the Congress high command not to get bogged down by the figures given by the government.

“They should also dig deep to know the ground reality. They should ask the government why people in the state are not receiving treatment under Him Care. Why is the government not depositing the Him Care funds? Why has the government failed to provide even immediate relief to the disaster-affected people? Why is the Congress, which is leading the Save the Constitution campaign across the country, depriving the people of Himachal Pradesh of their constitutional rights by postponing municipal and panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh?” the BJP leader asked.

“The Congress high command should also ask the government and inform the people of the state why pensioners are taking to the streets? What unjust rights are they demanding? Why are they not being paid their medical bills and arrears? Why is the entire state, apart from the friends in Himachal Pradesh, suffering?” he questioned.

Thakur said the Congress high command should also explain to the people of the state why the government of happiness, which is supposed to change the system in Himachal Pradesh, is being called a government of friends.

