BJP leader Jagdambika Pal slams Rahul Gandhi, praises NDA govt for curbing Naxalism

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal, on Tuesday, launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over Naxalism, alleging that the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government allowed Left-wing extremism to expand across several states, while asserting that strong measures taken under current Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership have significantly curtailed its spread.

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Speaking to IANS, Pal said that Rahul Gandhi's public statements and social media posts indicate a lack of seriousness.

"Rahul Gandhi is tweeting, but he is not attending the Parliament," he remarked, adding that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently pointed out that during the Congress-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', individuals linked to the Maoist ideology were seen accompanying the Congress leader.

The BJP MP also alleged that during earlier years, incidents reflecting support for Maoist elements had surfaced in academic spaces.

Referring to past controversies, Pal claimed that when 76 CRPF personnel were killed, celebrations were held in certain quarters, which, according to him, reflected a disturbing mindset.

He asserted that Naxalism, which he described as a movement rooted in violence and armed struggle, led to the deaths of more than 20,000 innocent people over the years.

He claimed that the so-called "Red Corridor" had expanded across nearly a dozen states during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA, posing a major internal security challenge.

He also targeted the National Advisory Council, which functioned during the UPA era under the Chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi, alleging that it interfered in anti-Maoist operations.

According to Pal, certain members of the Council were sympathetic to Maoist causes, which, he claimed, hindered decisive action against the red terror insurgency.

Citing Home Minister Shah's remarks, the BJP leader said that the NDA government's firm approach has led to a significant decline in Maoist influence.

He added that areas once affected by Left-wing extremism are now witnessing development initiatives.

"Today, in those very states, schools are being built in villages, hospitals are being set up, skill development centres are being established, and mobile towers are being installed," Pal said, stressing that governance and development have replaced fear and instability in these regions.

He added that had the NDA government not come to power under PM Modi's leadership, Naxalism could have spread further across the country.

Pal concluded by holding the Congress, the UPA government, and Rahul Gandhi responsible for allowing the earlier expansion of Maoist influence.

--IANS

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