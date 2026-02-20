BJP leader alleges conspiracy in targeting priest in Sabarimala gold theft case

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (IANS) BJP leader Sandeep Vachaspati has accused political leaders of orchestrating a “conspiracy” targeting Kantarar Rajeevar, the tantri (priest) in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Read More

Sandeep Vachaspati is one often seen translating the speeches of top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others when they are visiting the state.

He said this in a social media post following the bail of the temple’s tantri on Thursday.

Sandeep Vachaspati’s post highlighted that the tantri’s arrest was unjustified and politically motivated.

“I had pointed out the same issues after visiting the tantri’s house. Back then, there was an organised attempt to vilify me,” he wrote.

He alleged that while Devaswom ministers and officials played key roles in the Sabarimala gold robbery, the priest is bound only to follow directives from the Devaswom Board, but was singled out for arrest.

On Thursday while granting bail to the tantri, the court has mentioned that there was no evidence against him.

The BJP leader alleged that state ministers Saji Cherian from Chengannur and Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan, along with other CPI-M leaders, were diverting attention from the real culprits by unnecessarily implicating the tantri.

According to Sandeep Vachaspati, delays in filing charges against those who later secured bail, were also part of the effort to shield the actual perpetrators.

The tantri’s bail on Thursday has been welcomed by Sandeep Vachaspati, who described it as a legal vindication and a setback for those attempting to malign the community and discredit revered Acharyas.

“The conspiracy to insult millions of Ayyappa devotees has been rejected by the court,” he said, adding that the BJP would continue its fight to bring to justice the final person who stole Ayyappa’s wealth, as well as the political leaders who enabled the theft.

Sandeep Vachaspati's post reflects the BJP’s continued focus on the case, linking political accountability with the pursuit of justice.

So far, of the arrested 13 people, six have now secured bail.

--IANS

sg/rad