BJP, JD(U) slam Telangana CM Reddy for 'Hindu deities' remark

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy sparked a political controversy with his lighthearted comment suggesting that Hindus have “a deity for every occasion.” The remark triggered strong reactions, with the BJP and JD(U) on Wednesday accusing him of insulting Hinduism.

They further claimed that “only someone connected to the lineage of Aurangzeb” would make such comments.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said, “Insulting Hinduism and disrespecting Hindu beliefs has become a habit for Congress and its friendly parties. Whether in Karnataka, Kerala, or now Telangana, the Chief Ministers appear to represent only one community. These leaders have become excessively sensitive about others while making fun of Hindus and Hindu beliefs. It has become a pattern.”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also lashed out, stating, “Only someone connected to the lineage of Aurangzeb would use such language.”

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Revanth Reddy is the Chief Minister, and the manner in which he made that remark is unfortunate. Can anyone make comments about the deities of any religion? Let the constituent parties of the INDIA bloc clarify whether they agree with this.”

BJP MP Sambit Patra also condemned the statement. He said, “Whether it is Maulana Madani or the Congress Party, both seem to speak in the same tone today. I begin with a strong condemnation of the Congress because the language used by the Telangana Chief Minister for Hindu deities is not only objectionable but hateful. It reflects deep-seated contempt for Hindus. Revanth Reddy said there are three crore Hindu deities -- different gods for bachelors, those who marry twice, vegetarians, and even people who drink. What kind of language is this? These are ideas taught under Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s guidance. They still do not understand that they are losing state after state. The more they insult Hinduism, the more defeat they will face. Hanuman Ji has already burnt the Lanka of Congress. They will pay for this insult.”

However, reactions within Congress were mixed. Congress MP Imran Masood said, “I do not know exactly what he said, but the choice of words should always be such that no one’s sentiments are hurt.”

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said, “Sanatan Dharma teaches that ‘Hari Anant, Hari Katha Ananta.’ We have 33 crore deities. Sanatan Dharma is vast and not confined to a single scripture. Whether one formally accepts it or not, everyone is considered Sanatani. Revanth Reddy’s statement should be seen in a broader, contextual manner.”

The controversy erupted after videos surfaced online of Reddy addressing a Congress executive meeting on December 2. The opposition has accused him of hurting Hindu sentiments.

In the video, Revanth Reddy said, “How many deities are there in Hinduism? Three crores? Why? For unmarried people, there is Hanuman. For those who marry twice, there is another god. For those who drink, there is another. Yellamma, Pochamma, Maisamma. For those who eat chicken, there is a different god, and for those who eat dal-rice, another. There are deities for everything.”

