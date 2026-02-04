BJP-JD(S) harassing Dalit Minister, alleges Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar amid overnight protest

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday accused the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) of harassing a Dalit Minister by staging an overnight protest demanding the resignation of Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur.

Speaking to the media at the Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar questioned the opposition’s moral authority, pointing to alleged irregularities during the previous BJP-led government’s tenure. "There were irregularities in PSI recruitment during the BJP’s tenure. Who resigned then? BJP leaders are now indulging in such acts only to harass a Dalit Minister," he said.

Responding to the BJP’s demand for Thimmapur’s resignation, Shivakumar said the Excise Minister had already highlighted several instances of corruption that occurred during the BJP government. “The BJP has no evidence to support the allegations it is making. These are false accusations. The opposition is resorting to drama to show that it is politically relevant,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP was attempting to divert attention from discussions on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). “They do not want a debate on MGNREGA and are instead creating disruptions. They should first explain the new law implemented by their own government. They have nothing substantial to defend and are therefore trying to divert the issue,” Shivakumar added.

Elaborating on the issue, Shivakumar said that under MGNREGA, panchayats had the authority to decide works within their jurisdictions, whereas under the BJP’s Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB G RAM G] Act, decisions would be centralised. “Let BJP leaders explain how many cattle sheds can be built in each village or how many farmers’ lands can be levelled under this scheme,” he challenged.

He further claimed that the Act could not be implemented in BJP-ruled states. “We have documents to substantiate this. Let them come forward for a discussion. We are ready to debate,” he said.

Meanwhile, proceedings of the Karnataka Assembly were disrupted on Wednesday as BJP and JD(S) members staged protests inside the House. Soon after the session began, opposition legislators entered the well of the House, demanding the resignation of Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur.

Responding to allegations by the opposition over the alleged Rs 6,000-crore excise scam and the day-and-night protest inside the Vidhana Soudha, Thimmapur said he would not resign under any circumstances.

