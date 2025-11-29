BJP, JD-S meeting vows to take on Cong in Belagavi Session; northern K'taka issues to be front-loaded

Bengaluru, Nov 29 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) held a coordination meeting on Saturday at a city hotel to firm up a joint strategy against the ruling Congress ahead of the Belagavi Winter session and to discuss coordination for the upcoming local body elections.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, Leaders of the Opposition R. Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, JD(S) floor leader in the Assembly C.B. Suresh Babu, MLA H.D. Revanna and other senior leaders attended the meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said it had been decided that, to dispel the impression that the Belagavi session is merely symbolic, issues affecting north Karnataka would be raised on the very first day.

He named districts including Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Bagalakote, Vijayapura, Belagavi and Raichur as areas that had recently faced floods, and charged that the government had "woken up from its sleep" only after three to four months.

The parties also discussed working in coordination during the forthcoming local body polls, he added.

R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, accused the state government of convening the Belagavi session merely for show and asserted that it would not run for more than eight days. Speaking to the media, he said the session would lose a day owing to the death of a sitting MLA and charged the ruling party with using the sitting to push through its legislative agenda.

"They are bringing up issues like Bengaluru development and the Bengaluru civic corporation,” he said, adding: “If Bengaluru-related matters are to be taken up, what is the justification for holding the session in North Karnataka?"

Ashoka recalled that when Kumaraswamy and former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa were in power, sessions were held to discuss construction of a Suvarna Soudha and other issues pertinent to North Karnataka.

"Even now, the government should hold a 20-day session in Belagavi and discuss the region’s problems,” he demanded, alleging that matters relating to North Karnataka are always taken up last.

He also criticised the government for failing to repair the Tungabhadra dam gate, which broke a year ago, saying funds of about Rs 12 crore were needed but not forthcoming. Ashoka accused the state administration of deceiving the public on promises related to industry, education and irrigation funding.

Pointing to past legislative action, he said BJP and JD(S) legislators had worked effectively together on matters such as the MUDA scam, site re-allocation, the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Corporation controversy that led to a ministerial resignation, and the stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 young lives.

"The government is on the wrong path and is acting against the promises made to the people," Ashoka declared.

"The Congress government has turned into a 60 per cent commission government. Karnataka has been made an ATM to send money to the Congress high command in Delhi. We will fight against this."

Ashoka said the coordination committee discussed around 10-12 Assembly-related issues. Kumaraswamy attended and provided guidance, while State President B.Y. Vijayendra joined by phone and offered suggestions.

"We will consider all those suggestions," Ashoka said.

