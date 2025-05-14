BJP holds 'Tiranga Yatra' in Tripura, Mizoram to honour armed forces

Agartala/Aizawl, May 14 (IANS) As part of the ongoing nationwide outreach efforts, the BJP on Wednesday organised 'Tiranga Yatra' in Tripura and Mizoram to celebrate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a momentous nationwide outreach effort, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began its 11-day-long ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Tuesday to honour the courage and sacrifice of India’s armed forces, particularly in connection with the 'Operation Sindoor'.

The yatra across the country would continue up to May 23.

In Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha led the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Agartala, and it went to all parts of the capital city. Carrying National flags, several ministers, including Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, and several MLAs, including Ratan Chakraborty, participated in the rally.

Many important sports and professional personalities, including Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, also took part in the 'Tiranga Yatra' rally.

In Mizoram, besides BJP leaders and workers, many ex-servicemen, important personalities, and common people took part in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said that the 'Tiranga Yatra' was a mark of respect and honour by the people of Mizoram to the sacrifice and bravery displayed by the armed forces in the India-Pakistan recent conflict and during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The BJP leader said that several Mizo jawans among the country's armed forces are now on the battlefield, and Mizoram is proud of their valour. The BJP president also said that people of all religions – Christian, Hindu and Muslims -- in the state had recently offered prayers for the armed forces and to contain the India-Pakistan conflict. The BJP is greatly proud of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership ‘Operation Sindoor’ was most successfully conducted, Vanlalhmuaka stated.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, two weeks after the horrific massacre of 26 civilians in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

