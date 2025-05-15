BJP holds 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya in honour of Indian armed forces

Ayodhya, May 15 (IANS) In a spirited display of nationalism and gratitude, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to mark the resounding success of 'Operation Sindoor' and to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces.

The Yatra, taken out in the holy city of Ramnagari Ayodhya, echoed with patriotic chants as slogans of "Jai Hind" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" rang through the streets.

Beginning from Gandhi Park and making its way to the Chowk via Civil Lines, the procession was marked by a sea of national flags and enthusiastic participation from all walks of life.

Former BJP MP Lallu Singh, Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, Samajwadi Party's rebel MLA Abhay Singh, and members of the BJP Mahila Morcha joined the 'Tiranga Yatra', which turned into a powerful expression of unity and national pride.

Speaking to IANS, many participants praised the decisive military action taken by India in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

The precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' targeted high-value terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, drawing widespread support from across the nation.

"Pakistan was shown its place. A country which fosters terrorism needed to be taught a lesson, and India gave a befitting response to the terrorist outfits that aim to disrupt peace and prosperity in India," said a retired Indian Army soldier who participated in the Yatra.

"Our forces have demonstrated that we will act firmly against terror groups and enemies of the nation. The soldiers have proved that those who provoke us will not be spared," he added.

Another participant, a retired Subedar Major, expressed deep pride in the capabilities of the Indian military.

"Indian armed forces have once again proven to be among the best in the world. They have shown that we will never back down and will always rise to fight terrorism and defend our nation," he said.

Several others echoed the sentiment, stating that the Yatra was a way to express respect for the soldiers who risk their lives to protect the country.

"We are here to honour our forces. Their valour and bravery have always safeguarded us and given Pakistan a fitting reply. We are proud of them and love our country, and that’s why we have gathered here today," said a local BJP supporter.

"It is a matter of immense pride that the Indian Armed Forces, through 'Operation Sindoor', have delivered a strong and fitting response to Pakistan's terrorism. The whole nation is proud and grateful to our brave soldiers," added another Ayodhya resident and local BJP leader.

--IANS

sd/rad