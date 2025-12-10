BJP hits out at Congress over Madras HC Judge impeachment move

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The political tussle intensified on Wednesday after the DMK submitted a notice with 120 signatures to the Speaker seeking impeachment proceedings against Madras High Court Judge G.R. Swaminathan.

Reacting sharply, the BJP accused the Opposition of attempting to polarise voters ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) backed the move, stating that impeachment is a serious constitutional process and must be treated with due diligence.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma also criticised the move, saying, “When things do not go in their favour, they try to turn it around for their own benefit. They wrongly assume they are big or powerful. I think it is nothing but ego and misconception. All these actions will only lead to their downfall. These parties have now become a laughing stock.”

BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra said, “This is nonsense by the Opposition, including the DMK and Akhilesh Yadav. What is wrong with lighting a lamp in a temple? The court only said that there should be security and permission. I do not think the court did anything wrong. If, over every issue, you come up with impeachment motions, it becomes a joke. The impeachment will not be allowed in any way. Because there is an election in Tamil Nadu, they want to polarise. But they will not gain anything from it.”

However, the Congress supported the impeachment notice.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, “This is a constitutional procedure. It is according to the rules. After the required number of signatures, the Speaker will have to consider it. The Speaker should accept it as per the articles of the Constitution.”

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy added, “This is a democratic and secular country. If anything goes against people’s sentiments, it is natural for any political party - be it the BJP or DMK - to raise the issue. Opposition leaders have signed the petition. Let the BJP say what it wants.”

Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh said, “There is nothing to fear. If the Constitution has given us this right and we are acting within it, I see nothing wrong. It is for the Lok Sabha Speaker to decide. If an impeachment is initiated, it is a very serious matter and should be handled with due gravity and appropriate action.”

Congress MP Manish Tewari stated, “This is the constitutional right of Members of Parliament. If MPs believe something is going wrong within the judiciary, the Constitution empowers them to move an impeachment motion. After such a motion is submitted, an inquiry is conducted under the Judges' Inquiry Act.”

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) President and MP Chandrashekhar Azad also supported the call for impeachment. He said, “I don’t care what the BJP says. When decisions are made based on faith instead of reasoning, questions will arise. The Constitution gives us rights—if enough people support it, impeachment can proceed. I support this move. It is not right if verdicts can be influenced by anything other than the law. If political parties do such things, it is one issue, but if the judiciary also acts in this way, it is unacceptable. I stand with the INDIA bloc; there should be a proper investigation.”

According to the impeachment notice dated December 9, 2025, the motion was submitted under Articles 217 read with 124 of the Constitution for the removal of the Madras High Court judge.

The notice alleged that the judge’s conduct raised concerns about judicial impartiality and transparency. It accused him of showing undue favour to a senior advocate and lawyers from a particular community and claimed that his verdicts were influenced by political ideology, violating secular constitutional principles.

--IANS

jk/dan