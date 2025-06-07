BJP hits back at LoP Gandhi over Maha election 'match-fixing' claims; terms remarks baseless

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) The BJP has launched a strong counterattack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi after his explosive "match-fixing" allegations regarding the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Party leaders dismissed the claims as "baseless," and a pre-emptive excuse for the Congress party's anticipated defeats in the upcoming polls, especially in Bihar.

In his opinion piece and social media posts, LoP Gandhi had accused the BJP-led Mahayuti of industrial-scale rigging in Maharashtra, outlining what he called a step-by-step subversion of the democratic process.

The Congress leader reiterated his earlier concerns from his February 3 Parliament speech, citing inflated voter rolls, suspiciously high post-deadline turnout, and lack of Election Commission transparency as indicators of a rigged election.

However, BJP leaders across states and at the Centre have pushed back sharply.

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam brushed off the allegations, saying, "No one is taking him seriously. With civic polls around the corner, Rahul Gandhi is simply preparing excuses in advance."

Echoing the sentiment, BJP MLA Ram Kadam compared Gandhi's remarks to a student making excuses after failing an exam.

"When they win, EVMs are fine; when they lose, it's rigging. If he has proof, why not go to court? These are childish statements that disrespect the Constitution," he said, noting the Congress' declining electoral record under Gandhi's leadership.

"If he genuinely has evidence, what is preventing him from going to court? Misleading the public and making such comments is, in a way, disrespecting the Constitution. Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress has lost in 99 per cent of the elections that have taken place," he added.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi told reporters that Gandhi's remarks show he has already "accepted defeat" in Bihar. "Those who fear losing often make such claims," he said.

Speaking to IANS, Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad offered a scathing rebuke: "It's time for him to grow up and speak responsibly. He lacks credibility -- not just with the media but with the common man. He should know how to talk. It is time for him to start giving responsible statements."

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat told IANS, "Rahul Gandhi never takes responsibility. Congress was once the largest party in the country and is now struggling to stay relevant. The problem lies with their ideology, not the EVMs."

She also criticised LoP Gandhi for allegedly leaving the country during critical election periods and said, "When there's an election, he's abroad, making statements against the nation, a thing which troubles the countrymen. If the party is losing, it's due to its own failures."

BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh said LoP Gandhi's comments reflect panic after witnessing the ground reality during his Bihar visit.

"Why doesn't he make such allegations when Congress or its allies win in Telangana, Karnataka, or Bengal?" he asked.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari said, "The people of Bihar have clearly rejected the Congress. Rahul Gandhi's tone reflects fear of another defeat. The public has turned away from the Congress across India."

LoP Gandhi's article, which he shared on social media, outlines what he described as a step-by-step method used by the BJP to fix the outcome -- from manipulating the panel appointing the Election Commission to inflating voter rolls and silencing scrutiny of irregularities.

Calling the rise in voter turnout after polling hours "unprecedented," he claimed that over 76 lakh extra votes were inexplicably added, helping the BJP dominate in 85 critical constituencies.

