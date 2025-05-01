"BJP has betrayed Punjab once again," AAP Punjab chief Aman Arora

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): Cabinet minister and AAP Punjab President Aman Arora has criticised the BJP-led Central Government for allegedly allocating Punjab's share of BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) water to Haryana. He termed the decision as "wrong" and strongly condemned the central government.

In a video on his official account on X, the AAP leader on Thursday alleged, "Like every time, the BJP-led central government has betrayed Punjab once again." Arora asserted that the Punjab government, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the 30 million people of Punjab "will go to any extent" but will not tolerate this betrayal.

"Our water is dearer to us than our blood," he said, adding that the Punjab government is committed to protecting the state's water resources. On Wednesday, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains defended Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's refusal to release more water to Haryana, claiming that the neighbouring state has used its share of water.

"Our Chief Minister has taken a firm stand on the water issue. Haryana has used its share of water. Punjab is experiencing a massive water crisis. The majority of our blocks are in the dark zone. Punjab is doing tremendous work on irrigation. The BJP wants to derail this work... Haryana is determined to take Punjab's share of water, but no one will give that," Harjot Bains told ANI.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had earlier termed the statement made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding water distribution as shocking. He said that on April 26, he spoke to the Punjab Chief Minister over the phone and informed him that the Technical Committee of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) had decided to release water to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan on April 23. However, officials from Punjab were showing reluctance in implementing this decision, he said.

Saini had said on that day, Bhagwant Mann gave a clear assurance that he would immediately instruct his officers to ensure its implementation by the next morning. A Haryana government release stated that by 2 pm the next day (April 27), Punjab government officers had taken no action and even stopped responding to calls from Haryana Government officers. Saini wrote a letter to Mann to apprise him of the facts.

Saini said he is astonished that instead of responding to his letter within 48 hours, the Punjab Chief Minister released a video in an attempt to mislead the public by disregarding the facts and polishing his political image in Punjab. He said the Punjab Chief Minister's claim that Punjab or the BBMB had not maintained records of water distribution in the past is baseless.

The Chief Minister emphasised that every single drop of water is meticulously accounted for -- not just by BBMB, but also by the governments of Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana at all times.

Saini accused Mann of trying to "politicise" the issue and that Haryana had not received its full share of water, but only 60 per cent.

"He is trying to politicise this issue. I would like to clarify that the SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link) canal matter is under the supervision of the Supreme Court. But this issue is not about SYL's water. It is about the issue of drinking water... Haryana has not yet received its full share. In the last week, Haryana received only 4,000 cusecs of drinking water, which is approximately 60% of the state's total demand. If BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) provides the remaining water per Haryana's demand, it will be only 0.0001% of Bhakra Dam's water reservoir..." Saini told the media.

"I request Bhagwant Mann to rise above his party politics and provide drinking water to Haryana. It is necessary to empty the Bhakra Dam water reservoir before June so that rainwater can be stored during the monsoon. If there is no space left in the water reservoir, excess water will go to Pakistan via Hari-ke-Pattan, which is neither in the interest of Punjab nor the nation. Bhagwant Mann, I request you to rise above narrow perspectives, cooperate for the nation's interest, and ensure the supply of proper drinking water to Haryana," Saini said.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also slammed the Punjab Chief Minister.

"When the nation stands united against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, CM Bhagwant Mann chooses to divide states over water. Not a single drop of Punjab's water will be given away -- but this is no time for political posturing," Bittu said in a post on X. (ANI)

