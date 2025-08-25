BJP Gujarat kicks off ‘Seva Pakhwada’ activities ahead of PM Modi’s birthday

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (IANS) The Gujarat BJP on Monday announced a series of service-oriented initiatives to be carried out across the state under the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ programme, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

The announcement came during a workshop meeting held at the party’s state headquarters, Kamalam, chaired by BJP state president and Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C.R. Paatil.

Addressing the media, Patil said the Seva Pakhwada will be observed from September 17, the Prime Minister’s birthday, until October 2, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

“Various programmes will be undertaken during this period every year, focusing on service and social welfare,” Paatil said.

As part of the drive, blood donation camps will be held across Gujarat to collect at least 750 units of blood from each district, symbolising the Prime Minister’s 75th birthday.

Additionally, MPs, MLAs, and party workers will organise support camps for differently-abled citizens, providing equipment and assistance with the help of NGOs and government agencies.

Paatil also announced that the successful ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ tree plantation initiative will be carried out at the district, municipal, and taluka levels during the fortnight.

Cleanliness drives will be held before and after the programme, in line with PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign.

A new book on the life of the Prime Minister will also be released and distributed, “not for income generation, but to inspire people,” Paatil said.

The fortnight will also feature a ‘Khel Mahotsav’ where MLAs and MPs will encourage budding sportspersons by organising tournaments and extending material support to underprivileged athletes.

Ganesh festival celebrations will highlight the theme of ‘Operation Sindoor’, showcasing India’s military strength against terrorism.

To mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a 150-km padyatra will be organised from Karamsad to the Statue of Unity. The march will pass through several regions, with party cadres mobilising public participation to pay tribute to Patel’s role in unifying India.

A Gujarati play based on the life of Prime Minister Modi will be premiered under the ‘Namo Utsav’ banner during the fortnight. The play will first be staged in Gujarat before travelling to districts and cities across the state.

Paatil expressed confidence that “future generations too will draw inspiration from this production.”

