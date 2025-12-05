BJP govt will bring Yamuna water to Shekhawati region: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 5 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday attacked Congress during the Ganga Canal Centenary celebrations in Sadhuwali, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, asserting that his government will bring the Yamuna water to the semi-arid area of the Shekhawati region.

Reacting strongly to the statements made by Congress leaders regarding the Yamuna water agreement, Sharma said that the Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully and Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra should not panic.

“Our government will bring Yamuna water to Shekhawati, and we will ensure that you receive water, even if you continue opposing it,” he said.

Targeting former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sharma said that Congress leadership has always preferred personal friendships over the interests of Rajasthan.

“Gehlot claims Kamal Nath is his close friend. But when the time came to sign the ERCP agreement, Kamal Nath, the then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, refused to cooperate and instead went to court against the proposal,” he said.

Sharma praised the current Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for supporting Rajasthan.

“ Mohan Yadav proved what true leadership and true friendship mean. At my request, he swiftly finalised the ERCP agreement. Today, the DPR is complete, and the foundation stone has also been laid. That is real commitment,” he said.

The Chief Minister further accused Congress of internal chaos and desperation.

“There is no unity within Congress. Their fight is not about public welfare, and it’s about chairs. The Leader of the Opposition issues statements because he fears losing his post,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state Congress chief speaks because he wants that very position, adding that Ashok Gehlot is busy managing both of them, first silencing one leader and now attempting to control the other.

“Gehlot first silenced one leader, and now he’s tightening the leash on the other,” he added.

Sharma ended by saying that Rajasthan cannot progress under a party stuck in infighting and insecurity.

“Congress does not have love for Rajasthan, and not even for each other. Their politics is about power, not people. Rajasthan deserves better, and this government will deliver,” he said.

--IANS

arc/dan