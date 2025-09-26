BJP govt provided 20,036 jobs in various departments, says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Sep 26 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that the BJP government so far has provided 20,036 government jobs, including die-in-harness cases, with transparency, and the government is trying to fill the remaining vacancies very quickly in all the departments.

After distributing job offer letters for the posts of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and Librarian at Pragya Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said that efforts are underway to improve the doctor-patient ratio in Tripura. He said that on Friday, 214 GDMO offers were distributed, and out of these, 142 are men and 72 are women.

Noting that doctors are born to save the lives of others and the respect of doctors depends on providing proper services to the common man, Saha, who himself is a dental surgeon, said that the doctors have to remember their parents and guardians, because of whom they have become doctors today.

The Chief Minister on Friday also distributed offer letters for the post of Librarian to 12 selected candidates under the Education Department. He said that there was a shortage of librarians in various schools in the state, because no school runs without a librarian.

“Libraries are a matter of trust and confidence. Students go there and read books. Many of them cannot buy books, or it is not possible to buy so many books. And now e-libraries and digital libraries have become available. An environment for studying is present in libraries. In this regard, librarians have a special role. Books and papers should be at their fingertips. The responsibility of librarians is no less than that of teachers,” said Saha, who also holds both health and education portfolios.

He pointed out that the respect of doctors depends on providing proper service to the common people in society. Doctors have to prove themselves through their work, Saha said, adding that a stethoscope is the ornament of doctors.

Saha informed that efforts are being made to make the ratio of patients and doctors as per the norms of the National Medical Commission (NMC) or the World Health Organisation, and more doctors will be appointed in the coming days.

The event was attended by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Kiran Gitte, Director of the Department of Health Tapan Majumder, Mission Director of the National Health Mission Saju Wahid A, Director of the Department of Family Welfare and Disease Prevention Nirmal Sarkar, Principal of Agartala Government Medical College Professor Dr Anup Kumar Saha, Director of Education N. C. Sharma, among others.

--IANS

sc/uk