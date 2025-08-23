BJP govt has become ‘insensitive’, claims Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal

Jaipur, Aug 23 (IANS) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal reached Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur on Saturday, where he interacted with the media during the ongoing dharna that has entered its 122nd day.

The protest is demanding the cancellation of the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment and reorganisation of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

MP Beniwal alleged that the BJP government in Rajasthan has become insensitive towards youth issues.

He said, “The very issues for which the BJP sought votes while in opposition have now been ignored after coming to power.”

Referring to the SI recruitment, he stated that several people, including the PSO of the former Chief Minister, were caught by the SOG, and the arrests made so far prove why cancelling this recruitment is necessary.

He added that while the public expects justice from the police, corruption within the same system erodes that trust.

While raising demand for student union elections, Beniwal reiterated his demand for the restoration of student union elections.

He recalled that the previous government had stalled the elections and later failed to honour its assurance of restoring them.

“Student leaders emerging from such elections become strong voices of the people. Unfortunately, the BJP too is now following the path of Congress,” he said.

The MP emphasised that RLP is fighting for public issues. He cited how he raised the Jhalawar school tragedy in the House, protested outside the Assembly, and has been consistently pressing for SI recruitment cancellation and RPSC reforms.

He added that the recent by-election result in Bawdi Panchayat Samiti, Jodhpur, where RLP pushed Congress and BJP to third and fourth positions, shows that people will give a befitting reply to both national parties in the upcoming Panchayat Raj elections.

Representatives of the Truck Union and Crusher Association of Churu submitted a memorandum against the “arbitrary” policies of the Transport Department, highlighting heavy penalties despite prior recoveries.

Beniwal assured action and discussed the issue with senior transport officials. Mandi traders from across the state, including the Food Products Traders Association and Muhana Mandi representatives, submitted a memorandum demanding relief from the Mandi User Tax.

In the case of the suspicious death of Sangeeta, a married woman from Lalas village in Nawan constituency, her family appealed for justice.

Beniwal said the circumstances indicate murder, not suicide, and demanded a thorough investigation with narco tests of the accused.

He spoke directly with the DGP, SP, and other senior officials regarding the matter.

