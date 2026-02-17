BJP govt committed to inclusive socio-economic growth, says Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, Feb 17 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday that politics based on ethnicity and communalism is neither desirable nor constructive, asserting that governance should focus on development and unity.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Demdum in Fatikrai area of Unakoti district, the Chief Minister criticised attempts to mislead people by raising demands such as 'Tipraland' and 'Greater Tipraland'.

He said that certain political movements were trying to confuse innocent 'Janajati' (tribal) people by exploiting sensitive ethnic sentiments.

"Our Prime Minister is working relentlessly for the welfare of the people, keeping the interests of all sections of society in mind," CM Saha said.

During the programme, the Chief Minister welcomed 215 voters from 57 families who joined the BJP.

Chief Minister Saha said that the state government is making continuous efforts for the development of Kokborok and other minority languages.

"Our government is committed to transparency and good governance. We are working for the socio-economic development of all sections of society to build a new Tripura," he added.

Welcoming the new entrants into the BJP, the Chief Minister said their decision reflected faith in the party and in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The presence of a large number of Janajati brothers and sisters today shows their trust in the BJP and the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'," he added.

Chief Minister Saha said that Prime Minister Modi has transformed the nature of politics in the country by demonstrating that governance can be carried out without corruption.

"Our Tripura government is also striving to ensure transparency while empowering tribal communities and ensuring inclusive growth," he said.

He also noted that substantial budgetary allocations have been made for the welfare of the Janajati community, reaffirming the state government's commitment towards preserving their culture and traditions.

The meeting was attended by State Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, State Scheduled Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, state BJP MLA Swapna Das Paul, State BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, Unakoti District BJP President Amalendu Das, Dhalai District President Pratiram Tripura, and other senior party leaders.

