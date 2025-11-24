BJP govt committed to deliver benefits of development schemes: Tripura CM

Agartala, Nov 24 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday that the BJP government is working to ensure that the benefits of development projects of both the central and state governments reach the last person in society.

The Chief Minister said that Tripura has recently received a total of seven Panchayat Awards at the national level for good work in the Panchayat, and the government always thinks about the overall development of rural Tripura.

Saha, while inaugurating several projects of the Rural Development Department at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala, said that the state government is constantly implementing programs like the Chief Minister Gram Sampak Yojana, Chief Minister Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana 2.0, and Mega Griha Pravesh.

“One of the objectives of such programs is to work for the common man. It is very important to ensure that the benefits of government projects reach the last person in society. The Rural Development Department works as a nodal department to implement various schemes of the central and state governments,” he told the function.

Saying that the government is also implementing various externally aided schemes, the Chief Minister informed that the Rural Development Department undertakes important work in various fields, including employment generation, sanitation, capacity building, infrastructure development, and socio-economic development of women.

“Basically, these works are implemented through the District Magistrates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised the importance of development reaching the last person,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Tripura has received a total of seven Panchayat Awards at the national level, with prize money of about Rs 10 crores.

“During the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other Ministers on November 20, I heard praise about Tripura. And that is possible because of the efforts of all of you,” said Saha.

At the event, the Chief Minister also said that it has now been possible to provide a roof over the heads of the common people due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Along with this, this government is committed to ensuring the social status and future of the people of the rural hills. Seventy-five per cent of Tripura's population lives in rural areas. I have spoken to tribal officers before and discussed various important issues related to the development of the state with them. More attention should be paid to the development of the people of rural areas,” said Saha.

Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Secretary of the Rural Development Department Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary Kuntal Das, Director of the Panchayat Department Prasun De, and others were present at the event.

