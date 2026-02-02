BJP govt believes in execution, not just promises; development reaching every corner of Tripura : CM Saha

Agartala, Feb 3 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that Tripura is a peaceful, green and promising state in the Northeast and that the BJP government's primary objective is to take the light of development to every corner of the state through effective implementation of projects.

Read More

The Chief Minister was speaking on Monday after inaugurating four major development projects at Atharobhola in Killa block of southern Tripura's Gomati district.

He said that a modern AstroTurf synthetic football mini stadium has been constructed at Atharobhola at a cost of Rs 5.36 crore, adding that sports infrastructure plays a vital role in youth development.

Stressing the importance of education, Chief Minister Saha added that development is not possible without education, and ensuring women's participation in education remains a key priority of the state government.

"Overall development of the janajati (tribal) community is essential for the real progress of the state and the country. In the absence of safe and well-planned hostel facilities, students' educational lives are adversely affected. Keeping this in mind, the state government is constructing hostels in various schools," he said.

He added that 50-seat hostels have been constructed at Dasharatha Dev Memorial English Medium Model School and Devta Mura High School (South Barmura VC) in Killa block at a total cost of Rs 5.2 crore.

Referring to the past government's tenure, the Chief Minister said that janajati people were earlier misled and pushed towards terrorism, resulting in conflict and suffering.

"The present government has freed the state from that situation and brought it back to the mainstream of development," he added.

Highlighting healthcare initiatives, Chief Minister Saha said that a healthy society is the foundation of a developed society.

"With this objective, a modern 10-bed Primary Health Centre has been constructed at Nityabazar in Killa block at a cost of Rs 5.4 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund. This will ensure quality healthcare near villages and reduce the need to travel long distances for treatment of common ailments," he added.

The Chief Minister said that these initiatives demonstrate that the state government believes in implementation rather than mere promises.

"Killa is no longer just a locality; it has become a shining example of development. A self-reliant and strong Tripura is being built on three pillars -- sports, education and health," he added.

Chief Minister Saha also said that six new national highways have been constructed in the state, major progress has been made in railway infrastructure, and several new projects and schemes have recently been approved by the state Cabinet.

State Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, Sports Minister Tinku Roy, MLA Rampada Jamatia, Secretary K. Sasikumar, Gomati's officiating District Magistrate Subhash Acharya, Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar K and other officials were present at the event.

--IANS

sc/khz