BJP functionaries and spokespersons recall their ‘Modi Story’ moment, share anecdotes

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Ahead of the grand ‘Seva Pakhwada’ event beginning on September 17, several Union Ministers and BJP leaders took to X on Monday to reminisce about their own ‘Modi Story’ moment and also shared anecdotes, personal experiences with the Prime Minister.

Under the hashtag ‘#MyModiStory’, the ministers, party leaders and functionaries are sharing their memorable moments with PM Modi, their first-hand experiences of meeting him and giving an insight into the latter’s affable side.

PC Mohan, a four-term BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central, recalled his 2008 meeting with PM Modi at the BJP’s national executive and how, years later in 2014, he was addressed and greeted by PM Modi as an ‘old friend’.

“A rare leader whose sharp memory is matched by his human touch,” he said while recounting his meeting with Narendra Modi, before and after becoming the Prime Minister in 2014.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared his experiences of hosting the Prime Minister in his native place, Indore and recalled how he was both nervous and pleasantly surprised after meeting the Prime Minister for the first time.

“We were nervous as we were about to meet the Prime Minister of India, a global leader. But the moment we stepped into the room, the nervousness dissolved. It felt less like meeting, more like meeting someone we had known all our whole lives,” he recounted in the video.

He further said that PM Modi makes everyone feel secure and comfortable in his presence. Sharing an anecdote, he said that his family broke into laughter as PM Modi joked with him about his constant travels, “Your legs never stay at home”.

“I count myself fortunate, as does my family, to have met him and to have received not just his blessings, but his infectious energy, an energy that continues to inspire me to this day,” he said in a post on X.

Tuhin Sinha, BJP national spokesperson, recalled his memory of a ‘Diwali Milan’ gathering which was addressed by PM Modi and how it left everyone overwhelmed.

He said that the Prime Minister, after making a profound 40-minute speech, didn’t leave the gathering but rather made an effort to greet every person, including journalists, karyakartas, and members of the media team, pausing to exchange a word, a smile, or a simple “Happy Diwali.”

Further in a moving post, he wrote, “What struck me that night the most was this - in a world where many rush through crowds, here was the Prime Minister of India moving slowly, deliberately, ensuring no hand was left unshaken, no greeting unsaid. That evening, the festival’s spirit was not in the lights or sweets, but in his gesture of seeing and respecting every individual. It spoke of values rooted deep, of an upbringing that cherished humility, and of a leader who remains humane amidst power.”

Sunil Deodhar, former BJP national secretary, recalled his phone conversation with PM Modi on his birthday (in 2013) and how a humorous take by PM Modi lifted his spirits.

Deodhar says that it has been a custom for him, over the years, to seek seniors’ blessings on his birthday. In 2013, he called up PM Modi and informed him that “I know you do not like celebrating your birthdays, but I do, and I am calling to seek your blessings.”

He was surprised to hear PM Modi’s response as he said, “What was the hurry for you to be born on 29th September? Can’t you wait for two more days so the whole world could celebrate it?”

“Moments like this show why Narendra Modi ji is so significant. Not because of grand gestures, but because of the warmth, humour, and care he brings into people’s lives. That birthday memory is something I will always cherish,” he further said.

