BJP flays Madani, Akhilesh Yadav & Mamata over 'divisive narratives'

Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mehmood Madani for spreading "divisive narratives, misinformation and corruption".

Patra singled out Maulana Madani's recent speech at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind governing council meeting in Bhopal, calling it "inflammatory and divisive".

"Madani spoke of dividing the nation and resorting to jihad in case of aggression. Such statements are dangerous, irresponsible and deeply objectionable," Patra said, adding that the remarks were an attempt to "mislead" the community and "create unrest" in the country.

The BJP leader also condemned Madani's claim that the Supreme Court functions under government influence and "should not be called Supreme", terming it a deliberate attempt to erode public faith in constitutional institutions.

"Even an ordinary citizen making such allegations would face strict scrutiny. The Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of these baseless and provocative statements," Patra demanded.

Patra further slammed Madani for "derogatory" remarks on Vande Mataram, asserting, "Vande Mataram is the soul of India; it is not a religious chant but a tribute to Mother India."

He reminded that countless freedom fighters sacrificed their lives chanting the national song, especially as the nation marks its 150th anniversary this year.

Turning to the Samajwadi Party chief, Patra accused Akhilesh Yadav of deliberately creating "confusion" over the Centre’s Special Incentive Rules (SIR).

"Akhilesh falsely claimed that SIR will end jobs, abolish reservations and increase prices. This shows a complete lack of understanding. He should first read and understand what SIR actually is before politicising it for electoral gain," Patra said.

He alleged that opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, habitually "create panic before every election" whenever they sense defeat.

Amid the political attacks, Patra highlighted the latest economic data, hailing India's Q2 GDP growth of 8.2 per cent as "historic" and well above global projections of 6.5–7.5 per cent.

"Agriculture, services, industry and the digital economy – every sector is surging ahead with strong momentum despite global recessionary pressures. These numbers reflect the robustness of economic policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Targeting Mamata Banerjee, the BJP spokesperson alleged a Rs 100-crore scam in flood compensation distribution in West Bengal's Malda district.

"Funds meant for 14,000 affected beneficiaries were unlawfully diverted. The Calcutta High Court has already ordered a second CAG audit after the first report exposed serious irregularities," Patra claimed, accusing the Trinamool Congress government of shielding the guilty officials and beneficiaries.

Wrapping up the press conference, Patra asserted that while India is breaking economic records and marching ahead in every sector, "certain opposition forces are trying to cast a shadow through statements on jihad, falsehoods on policy matters and corruption scandals."

"India stands for development, unity and progress. The people of the country are with Prime Minister Modi, not with the politics of division," he declared.

