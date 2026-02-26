BJP expects 20–30 MLAs from TN, says Nainar Nagenthran

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday expressed confidence that the party would secure between 20 and 30 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that several of its legislators could even become ministers if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forms the government in the state.

Read More

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the BJP’s Assembly election headquarters at Aminjikarai in Chennai, Nagenthran said the party was poised for significant gains.

The office was formally opened after Union Minister of State L. Murugan hoisted the party flag. Senior leaders including Sudhakar Reddy, Pon Radhakrishnan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, former AIADMK minister Gokul Indira, AMMK deputy general secretary Senthamizhan, and other alliance leaders were present at the event.

Launching a sharp attack on the DMK government, Nagenthran alleged that law and order in Tamil Nadu had deteriorated and that the administration had failed to fulfil its electoral promises.

"This is not a government for the people. Even appointing a DGP has become a challenge. The DMK believes it can win votes by distributing money, but people are aware," he charged.

Advocating for a "double-engine government" - with the same party or alliance ruling both at the Centre and in the State - Nagenthran said such an arrangement would ensure faster implementation of welfare schemes and development projects in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to questions about V.K. Sasikala’s proposed new political party, he dismissed suggestions that it could impact the BJP-led alliance.

"We have not held any discussions with her. Her announcement will not affect our alliance in any way," he said.

On seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK, Nagenthran clarified that discussions would begin only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu.

"We have not placed any demands before the AIADMK. There are no issues between us," he added.

Earlier, at the inaugural event, senior BJP leader V.P. Duraisamy had suggested that several BJP members could become ministers in the next government.

Endorsing the remark, Nagenthran said, "If God wills, 20 to 30 BJP MLAs will be elected, and some of them may become ministers."

His comments hinting at a possible coalition government have sparked fresh political debate, especially as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has repeatedly asserted that his party would form a government on its own.

--IANS

aal/svn