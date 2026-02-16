BJP expanded presence in Telangana ULBs, says state party chief

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (IANS) The BJP has significantly increased its presence in urban local bodies (ULBs) in Telangana and emerged as the largest party in more than 15 municipalities, state BJP president N. Ramchander Rao said on Monday.

He claimed that the party opened its account in several areas where it previously had no representation.

Addressing a press conference, he said that while strengthening its vote base, the BJP has also shaken the foundations of its political opponents.

Ramchander Rao was felicitated by BJP corporators elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

He said that the BJP firmly defeated all attempts by Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to subvert the democratic verdict.

He also claimed that despite alleged conspiracies by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the BJP hoisted the saffron flag in Bhainsa municipality.

Ramchander Rao said that the BJP increased its tally from around 240 wards in 2020 to nearly 340 wards in 2026. He said that there was a net gain of approximately 100 wards, reflecting steady and sustained organisational growth.

“From being influential in just two municipalities earlier, the BJP has now emerged as the single-largest party or a power-deciding force in more than 25 municipalities across the state. The party has moved from being a third-place contender in many municipalities in 2020 to becoming a decisive post-poll power influencer, particularly in North Telangana,” he said.

He pointed out that the BJP gained 17 seats in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, 11 wards in Adilabad municipality, eight wards in Kamareddy municipality, and six wards in Metpalli municipality.

These gains, according to him, indicate not just numerical growth but geographic and structural expansion of the party’s presence.

The state BJP chief claimed that there was a clear decline in the performance of the BRS. Its vote share declined from approximately 43 per cent in 2020 to around 29 per cent in 2026 -- a drop of nearly 14 percentage points.

He said that the ward strength of the BRS also reduced from around 1,340 wards in 2020 to about 780 wards in 2026 -- a loss of more than 550 wards.

He stated that despite being the ruling party in the state, Congress won only about 70 out of 123 urban local bodies, meaning nearly half of urban Telangana has not given Congress clear control.

Ramchander Rao said that the Congress vote share declined from roughly 44 per cent during the 2023 Assembly elections to about 40 per cent in the 2026 ULB polls.

